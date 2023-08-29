August 15
Everspace 2
(Console and Cloud)
Jump into the pilot seat of your spaceship in a game full of exploration, loot, crafting and more. With a full story players can look forward to sinking in a ton of hours in the latest space title.
August 17
Firewatch
(Console,PC,Cloud)
Firewatch makes it’s game pass debut after being released on PC and other systems back in 2016. This adventure game has a rich story, dialog, and cool visuals. If you’re looking for a cool first person title unlike anything out there, this is worth a try.
August 18
Texas Chain Saw Massacre
(Xbox Series X,Series S)
The first game with the Texas Chainsaw license. This game is an asymmetrical horror multiplayer game. The game is a 4v3 setup. Each round has a team of victims trying to survive and get to salvation while the team of horror families is tasked with hunting them each and killing them before they escape. Players looking for something new in the horror genre and a new challenge this game will be on Game Pass day one.
August 29
Sea of Stars
(Console,PC, Cloud)
Sea of Stars is a role playing game and a prequel to The Messenger that came out in 2018. This turn based and puzzle solving title will have players controlling up to six players. The game takes place thousands of years before The Messenger. With sailing, side quests this will offer many hours of gameplay.
September 5
Gris
(Console,PC, Cloud)
The award winning platform adventure game Gris is finally coming to Game Pass. With a compelling narrative this game was a favourite of many when it launched back in 2018. Though the game is coming to the service a bit late it will still offer a profound experience.
September 6
Starfield
(Console, PC)
Finally years of waiting for the next big game from the people that brought us the Fallout series is almost here. With a large amount of planets to explore, space combat, rpg elements this game is rich in content. Will the wait be worth it will have to wait and see. I put in hundreds of hours in the Fallout series and can’t see this game being any different.
