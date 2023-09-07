Everyone in Penticton, regardless of income, can enjoy at least part of this weekend’s 25th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival.
Two of the events are free to locals.
On Friday, an outreach concert with Groovus will be featured at Princess Margaret Secondary School from 2-3 p.m. It’s open to the public and free to attend.
A Sunday morning gospel sing-a-long is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The gospel portion of Sunday’s program is free and doesn’t require a wrist band.
Additionally, the festival has donated wristbands to first responders in the area as a thank you for their hard work with the wildfires this summer.
The remainder of the festival requires a wristband which sell for $80 (Friday night), $95 (all day Saturday), $75 (Sunday) or $150 for a three-day pass. Tickets include free shuttle service between the venues and sponsoring hotels. Food and beverage service is available at all venues.
While the prices may sound steep, the festival offers continuous world-class performers, many who hail from the United States, another from Montreal.
This year’s line-up includes Tom Hook and The Hounds, Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings, Professor Cunningham and his Old School, Tom Rigney and Flambeau, The Dave Bennett Quartet, Groovus (Holland, Coots and Pikal), Carolyn Martin’s Western Swing Band, Le Dixieband and the South Okanagan Big Band.
There are three venues this year— the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Elks Lodge and Orchard House.
This is the 25th festival — it should be 27, but two were cancelled due to COVID — and many acts return year after year. Event chair Michael Campbell said that of this year’s line-up, Tom Rigney and Tom Hook have been coming the longest.
“When we started this process 27 years ago, I had thick curly hair and it was dark brown,” joked Campbell.
“We have over 100 volunteers, many have been here since Day 1. We give the fans what they want. We do an exit survey each year and rank the bands and make sure the ones at the top get invited back. We’re also always looking for some new talent.”
The festival features mostly New Orleans-style jazz. Twists include Professor Cunningham, who will perform one Bobby Darin set and Carolyn Martin, who includes a tribute to Patsy Cline.
To purchase tickets or view the weekend schedule visit: pentasticjazz.ca.