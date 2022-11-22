Don’t tell the team behind The Rocky Horror Show that the source material is so bad that it’s good.
Cat’s Paw Productions in Penticton is presenting the cult musical beginning next week in what will be the new company’s first production.
“It has a time and a place, originally written as a campy commentator on horror and science fiction B movies,” director Troe Weston said.
“Rocky sends a message. There are people who are weird and strange and feel like aliens, but they should all feel like they belong because there’s a place for everybody.”
Rocky Horror is best known for the 1975 theatrical adaptation with Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon which showed at midnight screenings for years.
“The stage show has an almost identical story to the movie with one more song that didn’t make it into the movie,” said costumer/co-producer Anne Ramey. “People will definitely be familiar with it. For our first production, we wanted something that would grab people’s attention and we wanted something people would be familiar with.”
Written by Richard O’Brien, the showstopper is The Time Warp, one of the all-time great party songs. Other familiar numbers include Sweet Transvestite, I’m Going Home and What Ever Happened to Saturday Night?, which was popularized by a then-unknown Meat Loaf in the theatrical version.
The small cast features Jessie Brownrigg as a female Dr. Frankenfurter along with Adwait Nadkarni and Sarah Senecal as newlyweds Brad and Janet.
Others on stage are Fereidoon Kavosian, Trystin Simon, Lisa Ricketts, Vanessa Fox, Terence Wendenburg, Dawn Bassett, Roark Critchlow, Josie Kay, Kate Torgerson and Cain Critchlow, the latter who is also the show’s choreographer.
“Our cast has come together so well, I couldn’t ask for a better team,” Weston said.
The show will feature a live band headed by Justin Glibbery on piano, along with Stefan Bienz, bass; Stephen Toon, guitar; Phil Magnus, drums; Christine Chartrand, saxophone and special guest Allan Crossley on piano.
The musical contains some mature material (lingerie, profanity, sexual situations), but a scene which advances the plot has been sanitized as it was deemed inappropriate for present-day audiences.
While there will be tons of audience participation, attendees will be asked not to throw objects at the stage in the interest of safety to the performers.
Rocky Horror will run Nov. 24-25-26 and Dec. 1-2-3 at Tempest Theatre at 125 Eckhardt Ave. E. in Penticton at 7 p.m. each night. There will be bonus midnight shows on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 beginning at 10:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 plus tax and available online: catspawproductionssociety.com