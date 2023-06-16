The Rotary Club of Penticton and Sunrise Rotary Club are joining forces for Penticton Ribfest on June 30 through July 2 at Skaha Lake Park.
“We’re excited to do this,” said Ribfest co-chair Harpreet Sidhu. “Ribfest has been a staple to the event scene in Penticton to open the summer season. This year will continue the tradition of a fun-filled weekend of ribs, music and family fun.”
Proceeds from the Ribfest are going to the RRH Oncology Clinic Expansion. The Rotary Club of Penticton has committed to $100,000 over the next four years. Among the ways money will be raised through the Mega 50/50 which is currently available for sale.
Visit: pentictonribfest.rafflenexus.com to purchase your tickets. Rotarians will also be on hand at the Penticton Downtown Market on June 24 to sell tickets.
“Ribfest is the start of the tourism season in Penticton. We are expecting over 30,000 people to attend the event. It’s an opportunity for Penticton to shine with individuals and businesses coming together. We wouldn’t be able to do this without our sponsors and volunteers,” said Sidhu.
If you are interested in volunteering for Ribfest, please email: volunteers@pentictonribfest.com. Vendors can contact: vendors@ pentictonribfest.com.
For other information, email: info@pentictonribfest.com.