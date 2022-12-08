Coming up on Sunday, Dec. 18, Tracy Fehr’s annual Christmas concert will feature music centred on the theme of the Christmas rose – in both traditional favorites, as well as in lesser known medieval and renaissance seasonal music.
Fehr will be singing several beautiful solos and will also be joined by Seraphim Early Music Ensemble, Olivia Walsh on cello and Dennis Nordlund on piano.
Did you know the Christmas rose is not actually a rose? That in medieval times, the Christmas rose was the centre of a popular legend, and was used as medicine for purging and dementia? Come and discover a few more serious and silly facts about the Christmas rose through the ages. And join in for a short sing-along!
To add to the holiday spirit, musicians will be costumed by Fehr’s fashion design company, Medieval Fehr.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Penticton. Tickets are available at www.Eventbrite.ca.