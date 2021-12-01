The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Family Bistro wants to let you know that events and specials are back, and so are our regular hours! We are finally open seven days a week, with the kitchen open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. We’ve been cooped up for too long. Let’s get out and enjoy this year’s trip around the sun, shall we?
You asked, and we heard you, Penticton! Wednesday Wing Night is back! Sunday all-day fish-and-chips are back! Taco Thursdays is new, along with some fun events to keep you busy this winter.
Hot Rockin’ Bingo is the latest addition to the weekly event lineup. Name That Tune and Bingo collide for a night of music hosted by Kevin McDonell. Kevin sparks up the Sunday night with a game show feel and the popular Progressive Cash Case that a few lucky attendees will get the chance to open.
Kevin opens the cash case with the lucky key at the start of the night, and then puts it in a sack with 39 faulty keys. With some luck you could be headed home with a pocket full a cash and a belly full of laughs. If the cash case is not won, the prize money increases each week. The weekly cash case amount can be found on the Barley Mill’s Facebook page and Instagram.
Sunday daytime offers a good ol’ fashioned meat draw. Tracy Comber, local mortgage broker, teamed up with the Rotary Club to host this weekly event in support of the Pathways Addiction Resource Centre. Raffle tickets are $2 each with four chances to win on each draw. Draws are at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 every Sunday afternoon, followed by the Losers Draw, which gives you one more chance to bring home the bacon.
Support an amazing local organization while enjoying a Sunday afternoon with friends. The event also includes a weekly 50/50 draw and monthly raffle basket. Donations are kindly accepted for this event by contacting Kori at the Barley Mill Pub.
Know anyone who has a mind full of useless…er… useful knowledge? Tacos & Trivia Thirst’days have taken over Thursday nights. Hosted by Curtis with Tremendous Trivia, there is a mix of general knowledge and music trivia questions. Tacos start at 3 p.m. and Trivia starts at 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Thirsty Thursdays include all of the weekly drink features on special, all day long. You could say it’s a happy day at the Barley Mill Brew Pub.
Of course, the ever-popular karaoke nights are still going strong, hosted by DJ Skye every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night. If you are looking for a party, you have found it! Local talent and a bit of bravery are showcased each week. Get up and belt out your favourite tune or sit back and enjoy the show.
When you walk through the Barley Mill doors, you are instantly among friends. With some of the best staff in town, incredible food for all appetites and now hosting five nights of entertainment, it’s worth the cab ride home. Thank you for staying safe, Penticton. Now let’s have some Buckin’ Good Times!
All events can be found on Facebook or on the website at BarleyMillPub.com/events.