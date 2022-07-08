OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's June employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 4.9 per cent (5.1)
Employment rate: 61.7 per cent (61.9)
Participation rate: 64.9 per cent (65.3)
Number unemployed: 1,003,500 (1,057,800)
Number working: 19,597,100 (19,640,300)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.2 per cent (9.8)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.3 per cent (4.5)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.0 per cent (4.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.