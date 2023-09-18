A new breed of leaders are atop the largest US unions today. Here are some faces to know

FILE - Sean O'Brien, Teamsters General President, center, greets teamsters and United Parcel Service workers at a rally in downtown Los Angeles on July 19, 2023. O’Brien, a Boston-area native who grew up in a Teamsters family, worked with then-president James Hoffa (the son of Jimmy Hoffa, the former Teamsters leader) as the chief negotiator in the Teamsters' 2017 contract talks with UPS. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)