Malaysia organizer seeks $2.7 million from British band whose gay kiss got a music festival canceled

FILE - Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, on Aug. 28, 2022. The organizer of a Malaysian music festival is seeking 12.3 million ringgit ($2.7 million) in losses from British band The 1975, after its lead singer's on-stage protest of the country's anti-gay laws prompted authorities to shut down the festival, the company's lawyer said Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)