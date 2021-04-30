Strike ends at Volvo plant in Va. as tentative deal reached

FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020 file photo shows The Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal between the workers' union and automaker. The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday, April 30, 2021, that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)