China's Tencent ordered to end exclusive music contracts

In this Sept. 5, 2020 photo, people look at a display from Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. China's internet watchdog has fined technology platforms operated by e-commerce company Alibaba and gaming firm Tencent for spreading sexually suggestive content involving children, as regulators sought to clean up the internet of content harmful to minors. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)