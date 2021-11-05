OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in October. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 13.9 per cent (13.1)
_ Prince Edward Island 9.1 per cent (11.3)
_ Nova Scotia 8.3 per cent (8.0)
_ New Brunswick 9.1 per cent (9.3)
_ Quebec 5.6 per cent (5.7)
_ Ontario 7.0 per cent (7.3)
_ Manitoba 5.3 per cent (5.6)
_ Saskatchewan 6.2 per cent (6.3)
_ Alberta 7.6 per cent (8.1)
_ British Columbia 5.6 per cent (5.9)
