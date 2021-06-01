TORONTO (AP) _ Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.87 billion.
The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $7.7 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.11 billion, missing Street forecasts.
Bank of Nova Scotia shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 68% in the last 12 months.
