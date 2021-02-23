Macy's closes out a tough year with hope for 2021

Shoppers walk into a Macy's department store Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Miami International Mall in Doral, Fla. Macy’s is reporting a 52% drop in fiscal-fourth quarter earnings while sales dropped nearly 19% as shoppers continue to stay away from many physical stores during the pandemic. The department store chain said Tuesday, Feb. 23 it anticipates 2021 as “a recovery and rebuilding year as the company sets a foundation for growth.“ (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)