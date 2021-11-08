Quarles to leave Fed's board, giving Biden another slot

Financial Stability Board Chairman Randal Quarles speaks during a news conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Quarles announced Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 that he will resign from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as the central bank’s top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed’s influential board for President Joe Biden to fill. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)