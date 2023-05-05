Hydro One reports Q1 profit down from year ago, revenue higher

Rows of power lines are shown which people use for electricity in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, August 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO - Hydro One Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago due higher operation, maintenance and administrative costs, offset in part by higher revenues.

The power utility says it earned $282 million or 47 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $310 million or 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $2.07 billion, up from nearly $2.05 billion in the first three months of 2022.

Revenue less the cost of purchased power was $1.06 billion, up from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Hydro One is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:H)

