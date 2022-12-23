S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Shares declined in Asia on Friday after a retreat on Wall Street driven by fears that strong economic data will lead the Federal Reserve to double down on its interest rate hikes to tame inflation. THECANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man