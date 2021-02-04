Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo thousands of snow geese take flight over a farm field at their winter grounds, in the Skagit Valley near Conway, Wash. The Biden administration on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, delayed a rule finalized in President Donald Trump's last days in office that would have drastically weakened the government's enforcement powers under a century-old law protecting most American wild birds. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)