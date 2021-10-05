Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021, file photo, construction cranes stand near the Evergrande's name and logo at its new housing development in Beijing. A mid-size Chinese real estate developer Fantasia Holdings Group failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, Oct. 5, adding to the industry's financial strain as one of China's biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. Investors are worried Evergrande Group might collapse with 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt. The company has missed at least one payment to bondholders abroad but has yet to be declared in default.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)