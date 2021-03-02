Target powers through a pandemic; 2020 sales growth explodes

FILE - In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target extended its strong sales streak through the holiday quarter and grabbed business from rivals. The Minneapolis-based discounter reported Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it profit soared 66%, while sales jumped 21% for its fiscal fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)