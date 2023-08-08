FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Wash. U.S. regulators are warning airlines to limit the use of an anti-icing system on Boeing 737 Max jets in dry air to avoid overheating engine-housing parts, which could cause them to break away from the plane. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)