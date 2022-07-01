Inflation in 19 countries using euro hits record 8.6%

FILE - A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid, on May 12, 2022. Inflation figures for Europe will be released Friday, July 1, 2022, as Russia's war in Ukraine has worsened the worldwide surge in consumer prices. For months, inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro has risen at the fastest pace since record-keeping for the currency began. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)