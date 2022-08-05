OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's July employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 4.9 per cent (4.9)

Employment rate: 61.6 per cent (61.7)

Participation rate: 64.7 per cent (64.9)

Number unemployed: 1,007,100 (1,003,500)

Number working: 19,566,500 (19,597,100)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.2 per cent (9.2)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.3)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.