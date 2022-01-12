Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel near New Orleans

This undated photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, shows cleanup work at the site where more than 300,000 gallons of diesel spilled on Dec. 27, 2021, just outside New Orleans. An October 2020 inspection revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill. But documents show repairs were delayed after a subsequent inspection indicated the corrosion was not bad enough to require work immediately under federal regulations. (Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality via AP)