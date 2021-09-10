OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 7.1 per cent in August. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 12.1 per cent (12.7)
_ Prince Edward Island 10.6 per cent (9.6)
_ Nova Scotia 7.8 per cent (8.4)
_ New Brunswick 9.3 per cent (9.3)
_ Quebec 5.8 per cent (6.1)
_ Ontario 7.6 per cent (8.0)
_ Manitoba 5.7 per cent (6.1)
_ Saskatchewan 7.0 per cent (7.0)
_ Alberta 7.9 per cent (8.5)
_ British Columbia 6.2 per cent (6.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021 and was generated automatically.