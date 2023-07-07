OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's June employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.2)

Employment rate: 62.2 per cent (62.1)

Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.5)

Number unemployed: 1,147,100 (1,093,000)

Number working: 20,172,800 (20,112,900)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.5 per cent (10.7)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.3)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.

