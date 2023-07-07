OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's June employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.2)
Employment rate: 62.2 per cent (62.1)
Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.5)
Number unemployed: 1,147,100 (1,093,000)
Number working: 20,172,800 (20,112,900)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.5 per cent (10.7)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.3)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.