$1.8-billion satellite project in Quebec expected to create 600 jobs

Telesat president and CEO Daniel Goldberg delivers remarks next to Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Mike Greenley, president of MDA and Economic Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon during the announcement of a Quebec government tentative agreement with Telesat LEO Inc. and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. to invest in Telesat Lightspeed in Montreal on Thursday, February 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson