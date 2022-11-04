Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec

FILE - Los Angeles Captain Cory Palka, right reaches out and offers a handshake to a "Black Lives Matter" protester outside Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti's house in Los Angeles Tuesday, June 2, 2020. CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general's office, which says the network's executives conspired with a Los Angeles police captain later identified as Palka to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) . (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)