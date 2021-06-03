Most vaccinated California workers must keep masks on

FILE - In this May 20, 2021, file photo, a bartender wears a mask while working at an outdoor bar amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at The Grove in Los Angeles. California workplace regulators are considering Thursday, June 3, 2021, whether to end mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, frustrating business groups by eying a higher standard than the state plans to soon adopt for social settings. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)