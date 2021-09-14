Amazon brings palm-swiping tech to Red Rocks concert venue

File- In this Sept. 12, 2011, file photo, a woman exercises by climbing the rows of seats at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver, Colo. Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)