First Quantum reaches new profit-sharing deal with Panama for Cobre Panama mine

The open pit copper mine Cobre Panamá, run by Panamanian Mining company Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd., is shown in Donoso, Panama, Dec. 6, 2022. First Quantum says it has reached an agreement to settle its dispute with the government of Panama over profit-sharing at the Canadian miner's Cobre Panama mine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Abraham Teran