Base metals help lift S&P/TSX composite in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO - Gains in the base metals sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.78 points at 19,138.92.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.02 points at 33,425.22. The S&P 500 index was up 4.93 points at 4,078.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 22.82 points at 13,721.20.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.31 cents US compared with 79.62 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude contract was down 31 cents at US$59.02 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down 30 cents at US$1,742.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.07 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)