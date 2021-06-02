Lufthansa gets green light to resume flights to Russia

FILE - In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 file photo, the logo of German Lufthansa airline is attached at a gate during the company's annual press conference in Munich, Germany. German officials say Germany has denied Russian airlines permission to use its airspace after Moscow failed to approve a Lufthansa flight to Russia. In a statement, Germany’s Transport Ministry said the decision was based on the practice of reciprocal approval of flights, and affected connections operated by Aeroflot and budget carrier S7. The tit-for-tat decision on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 comes amid mounting tension between Russia and the European Union over Moscow’s support for Belarus. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)