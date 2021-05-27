TORONTO (AP) _ Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.19 billion.
The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $2.19 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $10.85 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.23 billion, also beating Street forecasts.
Royal Bank shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 61% in the last 12 months.
