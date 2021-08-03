Hit with #MeToo revolt, Blizzard Entertainment chief is out

FILE - This June 13, 2013 file photo shows the Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. The president of Activision's Blizzard Entertainment is stepping down, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, weeks after the company was hit with a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit in California as well as backlash from employees over the work environment. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)