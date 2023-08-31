Judge blocks Arkansas law requiring parental OK for minors to create social media accounts

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a bill requiring age verification before creating a new social media account as Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, looks on during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. A federal judge on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing the new law that would have required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts, preventing the state from becoming the first to impose such a restriction.(Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)