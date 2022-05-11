Space technology firm MDA reports Q1 profit, revenue up 4% from year ago

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA comments during the announcement of a Quebec government tentative agreement with Telesat LEO Inc. and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. to invest in Telesat Lightspeed in Montreal on Thursday, February 18, 2021. MDA Ltd. reported net income of $8.4 million in its first quarter compared with a net loss of $1.6 million in the same quarter last year as its revenue edged up four per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson