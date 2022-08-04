'Stray' cat video game brings some benefits to real cats

In this image provided by Annapurna Interactive, the "Stray" video game, developed by BlueTwelve Studio and released on July 19, 2022, is seen. The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation “Stray” doesn't just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The popular game has resonated with cat lovers and some of them are using the game to raise money for real cats. (Annapurna Interactive via AP)