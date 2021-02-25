Digital exchange Coinbase takes a step toward going public

FILE- In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, a man uses a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. Digital currency exchange Coinbase is looking to become a publicly traded company, a move being hailed by some as a start to helping cryptocurrency gain more mainstream acceptance. Coinbase Global Inc., in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is seeking a direct listing, which would allow company workers and investors to convert their stakes into stock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)