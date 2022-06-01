Austin is largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

FILE - Women walk through the Lakeshore area of Austin, Texas, with the skyline in the background on Aug. 31, 2016. The Texas capital became the largest U.S. city to challenge its 2020 census figures by filing an appeal with the Census Bureau in May 2022, saying that it has more than the 961,855 residents counted during the nation's once-a-decade head count. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)