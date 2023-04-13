'Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style

This combination of photos show actor Gwyneth Paltrow at the courthouse for her trial in Park City, Utah on March 28, 2023, from left, March 21, and on March 27. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment. Paltrow wore head-to-toe Prada, cashmere sweaters and Celine boots during her court case. (AP Photo)