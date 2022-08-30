Sale of Warren Buffett portrait won't match $19M lunch bid

FILE - Billionaire Warren Buffett signs a portrait of himself that is being auctioned off to raise money for one of his favorite charities, Girls Inc. of Omaha, Neb. The portrait of Buffett features a grid of letters over the picture that light up to spell out several of the legendary investor’s famous quotes. The eBay auction of this artwork probably won't rival the $19 million someone paid earlier this year for a private lunch with Buffett, but it's still likely to attract big bidders among the Berkshire Hathaway CEO's devoted followers.CEO's devoted followers. (Motiva Art via AP)