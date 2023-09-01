A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. A federal judge has struck down a Texas law requiring age verification and health warnings to view pornographic websites and blocked the state attorney general's office from enforcing it. U.S. District Judge David Ezra on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 agreed with claims that the bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in June violates free speech rights, is overbroad and vague.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)