Vance's anti-drug charity enlisted doctor echoing Big Pharma

FILE—Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks, May 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, JD Vance, founded a new charity called "Our Ohio Renewal" a day after the 2016 presidential election, promising to use it to help solve the scourge of opioid addiction, Vance's Senate rival, Democrat Ryan, has targeted "Our Ohio Renewal" as a failure. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)