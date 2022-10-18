Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York

Chris Smalls, right, the head of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks to Amazon workers and supporters at the rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. (Rachel Phua via AP)