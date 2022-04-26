Brainard wins Senate confirmation to be Fed's vice chair

FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard participates in an open meeting in Washington. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 approved Brainard to a four-year term as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, elevating her to a top policymaking position in the midst of the central bank's toughest fight against inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)