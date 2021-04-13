US recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports

This screen image shows the audio only media call with the Food and Drug Administration after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday, April 13, 2021, it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. On the call are Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, acting Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Anne Schucha. (FDA via AP)