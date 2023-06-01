'Diablo IV' is almost here. What to know about the video game's coming release

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth appears during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. The release of “Diablo IV” is right around the corner. Early access for the highly anticipated action role-playing game begins Thursday night — ahead of next week’s official launch. “Diablo IV” marks the latest installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s “Diablo” series. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)