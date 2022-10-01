Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes

FILE- A national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. The beginning of October means Nobel Prize season. That is when committees in Stockholm and Oslo announce the winners of what many consider the most prestigious awards in the world. This year’s Nobel season kicks off Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 with the medicine award being announced. Daily announcements will follow during the week with physics Tuesday, chemistry Wednesday and literature on Thursday. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, file)