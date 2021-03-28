Longest-serving bookseller among 25,000 Czech virus victims

A man sits in a wheelchair near thousands of crosses that are painted at the Old Town Square, to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of the death of first Czech COVID-19 patient, in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 22, 2021. Some 25,000 have been killed by COVID-19 in the hard-hit Czech Republic. Jaromir Vytopil was one of them. His everyday presence in the small Czech town of Pelhrimov was something everybody took for granted for seven decades as he had served the generations of readers. The longest serving Czech bookseller, passed away on Nov 9. 2020, at age of 83. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)